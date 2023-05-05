Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.43 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,796. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

