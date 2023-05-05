Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Further Reading
