Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.21.

Shares of HUBG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

