Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.21.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Down 1.9 %

HUBG opened at $72.54 on Monday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,914,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.