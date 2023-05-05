Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudson Global Stock Down 4.4 %
Hudson Global stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com raised Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
