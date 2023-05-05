Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Down 4.4 %

Hudson Global stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com raised Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.