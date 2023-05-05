Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

