Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Further Reading

