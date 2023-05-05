i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Down 1.5%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Approximately 4,084,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,162,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.78 ($0.23).

i3 Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The stock has a market cap of £215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.20 and a beta of 0.40.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

