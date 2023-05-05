IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 26,894 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

SPHQ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.49. 165,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

