IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 76,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.74. 117,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,239. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

