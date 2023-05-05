IAG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

