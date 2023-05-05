IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,961 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 487,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,830. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

