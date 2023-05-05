IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $296.37. 725,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average of $271.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

