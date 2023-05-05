Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Up to $30.09

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $33.56. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 2,420,333 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 19.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.