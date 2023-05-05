IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

NYSE IDA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 256,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDACORP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

