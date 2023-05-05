Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Shares Down 6.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 1,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Ignyte Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Ignyte Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

