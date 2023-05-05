Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given Maintains Rating at 3M

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.39. The stock had a trading volume of 551,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,270. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.