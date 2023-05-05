Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

