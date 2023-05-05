Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 billion-$16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

