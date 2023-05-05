Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 358,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 176,671 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Infinera

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

