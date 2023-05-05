Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70-9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$9.40 EPS.

INGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,867 shares of company stock worth $903,227. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

