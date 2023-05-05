Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. Ingredion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$9.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 346,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,867 shares of company stock worth $903,227. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

