InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in InMode by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 585.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 17.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,185 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,589,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

