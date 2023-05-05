InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.05 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of INMD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

