Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Innospec Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 10,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,135. Innospec has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $184,238.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

