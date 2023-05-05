Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.83. 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

