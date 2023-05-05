Insider Buying: ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,041. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.