Insider Buying: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) insider Silvio Marshall Martin acquired 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,698.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The company has a market capitalization of $561.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.