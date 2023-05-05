Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00.

Enviva Trading Up 24.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 7,606,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.51%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 530,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

