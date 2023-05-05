Insider Buying: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Acquires 309,931 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 2,646,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,387. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

