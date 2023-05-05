Insider Buying: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Buys $15,370.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) Director William J. Hungeling bought 1,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,175.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $359.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $24.34.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.