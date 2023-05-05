Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires 614 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong acquired 614 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,122.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,122. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Strong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00.

Shares of OVLY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,896. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $196.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

