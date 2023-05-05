Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,702,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,845,971. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

