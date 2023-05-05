Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $22,275.05 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $22,275.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60.

NYSE AMWL opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

