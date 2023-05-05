Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 5,575 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $12,097.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,375,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

