Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells 695 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $242.44. 2,061,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
