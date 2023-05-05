Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CTO Sells $61,678.65 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SES AI Price Performance
NYSE SES opened at $1.44 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
