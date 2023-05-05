Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CTO Sells $61,678.65 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SES AI Price Performance

NYSE SES opened at $1.44 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

