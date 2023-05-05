Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $12,591,652.30 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

