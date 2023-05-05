Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after buying an additional 95,622 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.