Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Insmed Price Performance
Shares of INSM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.