Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

IAS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

