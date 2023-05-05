Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 175856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.