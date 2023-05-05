Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $43.90. 1,463,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,411. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.