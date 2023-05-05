Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

