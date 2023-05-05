Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.42. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 35,005 shares trading hands.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

