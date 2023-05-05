Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 191,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,137. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

