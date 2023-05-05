Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 591,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.