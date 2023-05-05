Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,757,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 839,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCR opened at $19.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.