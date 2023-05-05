Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 3.29% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.