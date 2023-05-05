Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

