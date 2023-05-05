Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 84,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 68,924 shares.The stock last traded at $106.42 and had previously closed at $104.20.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

